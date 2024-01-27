Not bound to obey this govt which belongs to China, India and Russia: Gayeshwar

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said they are not obligated to comply with the ruling Awami League government, as it was not elected by the people of the country.

"Sheikh Hasina only commands the votes of 7% of the country, and Tarique Rahman is the leader of the remaining 93% of voters. This government does not belong to us; it belongs to China, India, and Russia," said the BNP leader.

He made these remarks at a brief rally outside the party office in Nayapaltan before initiating today's black flag march. This march marks the BNP's first large-scale programme since the 7 January election.

On behalf of the party, Gayeshwar announced a black flag march programme 30 on January, coinciding with the first session of the new parliament.

The BNP will enforce the march programme to protest the price hike of daily essentials, demand the dissolution of the current parliament, and call for the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and other leaders and activists.

Gayeshwar said, "The black flag march is part of our ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy, people's voting rights, and the protection of the country's sovereignty."

He continued, "Poverty has hit every household due to the abnormal surge in the prices of daily essentials. Day laborers can no longer afford to eat two full meals a day, as they could before."

BNP's Organizing Secretary Abdus Salam Azad and Vice Chairmen Mohammad Shahjahan, AZM Zahid Hossain, and Nitai Roy Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.

Gayeshwar criticised the current situation in parliament, saying, "There are more than 600 lawmakers in the parliament right now, as they have formed a new government without dissolving the previous parliament. It is a violation of the law. In the meantime, Obaidul Quader is talking about announcing the opposition party."

He continued, "The Awami League held the election not to maintain constitutional continuity but to continue their looting and corrupt activities. They have smuggled Tk10,00,000 crore, and those who have siphoned off the money under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina don't deny it."

Referring to the killing of a BGB member on the Indian border, Gayeshwar questioned, "Who gave them the right to kill our BGB member? Why is there not a single protest against the killing? The sovereignty of the country is now under threat because it does not exist when the decision of a country is made by another country."

Responding to allegations against BNP of attacking the houses of minority communities, he said, "What is the obligation for BNP that they will loot the houses of the Hindu community?"

Referring to cases against BNP men over the attack on the chief justice's house, Gayeshwar said, "The Awami League government now files lawsuits against us for allegedly attacking the residence of the chief justice. But what happened when SK Sinha was forced to leave the country?"