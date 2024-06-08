Not the bait, budget provides a fresh feast for the big fishes: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (8 June) alleged that fresh arrangements have been made in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 for fresh looting of the nation's wealth.

Speaking at a discussion, he also accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of creating a smokescreen over the scope for whitening black money with her comment about using bait for catching fish.

"Just by looking at the budget, you can understand that arrangements have been made for another feast of big fishes," the BNP leader said.

Referring to the views of economic analysts, he said the new budget will do nothing but harm the country.

He said the growing inflation is the biggest crisis for the common people as the skyrocketing prices of commodities have made their lives unbearable.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Thursday (6 June) placed the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in parliament, keeping a provision of legalising undisclosed money by giving a 15% tax.

Supporting the budgetary provision for legalizing black money, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said black money should be brought into the legal channel first.

"The money should be brought into an appropriate place [banking channel] first with payment of a nominal amount [tax]. Then they [black money holders] will have to pay tax regularly…If you want to catch fish, you have to use bait," she said.

Fakhrul said the PM's remark on using bait for catching fish is ridiculous.

"How long will you be able to deceive people by creating a smoke screen with such statements?" he asked.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rob) arranged the program at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the first death anniversary of Serajul Alam Khan, one of the key organizers of the Liberation War.

On behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Fakhrul paid homage to Serajul Alam Khan.

He slammed the Awami League government for not issuing a condolence message after the death of Serajul Alam. "Think about how ungrateful a party can be when it didn't offer any condolence after the death of such a key leader. For the same reason, they cannot tolerate Ziaur Rahman."

He said Bangladesh has fallen into a severe crisis, putting its existence at stake. "The government which usurped power has destroyed all institutions of the country."

The BNP leader said the government is exploiting and oppressing the people of Bangladesh and constantly ruining the future of the country. "We all want to get rid of this dreadful situation in Bangladesh."

He called upon all political parties and people of all walks of life to get united putting aside all misunderstandings and decisions to restore democracy and voting and other lost rights of the people.