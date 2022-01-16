None from Narayanganj complained over city polls: EC secretary

TBS Report 
16 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 07:45 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker has said none of the candidates in the Narayanganj City Corporation election complained to the commission. 

"NCC election has been free, fair and peaceful. No one has complained to the EC yet," he told the media Sunday (16 January). 

it is estimated that 50% of the votes were cast in the election, he added. 

No untoward situation or clash was reported in any polling centre.

The voting started at 8am Sunday in 192 polling centres in 27 wards of the city and continued till 4pm without any break.

The NCC, the seventh-largest city corporation in the country, was formed by merging old Narayanganj and Kadamrasul municipalities in 2011.

Selina Hayat Ivy, then AL rebel candidate, won that election, getting 65% of the total 180,048 votes.

Her rival, Awami League candidate Shameem Osman, got 78,705 votes, 28% of the total votes. BNP withdrew candidature for a strategic reason in the 2011 election, which went in favour of the 'rebel' candidate Ivy.

In the second election held in 2016, Ivy contested as the Awami League candidate and won the election with 174,602 votes. Her main rival lawyer Sakhawat Hossain got 96,700 votes.

