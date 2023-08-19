None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan

Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said people were not burnt alive anywhere in the world to fulfill political ambitions or usurp power.

"Such kind of politics can be seen in the places where ethnic conflicts exist. No such awful precedent was seen in the last few decades in the world like what BNP-Jamaat did in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in Bangladesh," Hasan Mahmud, also minister of information and broadcasting ministry, made the comments while addressing a discussion marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day organised by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Razarbagh Police Line auditorium here.

Hasan said a political party in Europe and the USA might be banned on charge of burning people alive. BNP has once again been recognised as a terrorist organisation for the fifth time by a Canadian court and 'tire-four' terrorist organisation by the US, he added.

He said BNP is trying to carry out a movement and held a grand rally in Dhaka recently to blow up their balloon of movement. They are even pursuing foreign powers to pressure the Awami League, he said.

But, the minister said, the BNP couldn't drum up more anti-government support as the global community has no support for BNP's so-called demand.



Earlier, Dr Hasan congratulated the police force for their outstanding and relentless efforts to provide security and to maintain law and order situation in the country. The police force must follow the law, he added.

Paying glowing tribute to Bangabandhu and other martyrs, the information minister said Titumir, Khudiram Bose, Surya Sen, Pritilata and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had struggled for the freedom of Bangalees. But freedom didn't come, he said.

He said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had brought freedom for the Bangalee nation. "For this, he is the greatest Bangalee of all time and our Father of the Nation," said Dr Hasan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhuruy Abdullah Al-Mamun, Additional IGP (admin) Md Kamrul Ahsan and Additional IGP (SB) Md Manirul Islam, among others, addressed the discussion as special guests with DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruque in the chair.

Professor Dr Syed Anwar Hossain took part in the discussion as the key speaker.

In the beginning of the discussion, one minute of silence was observed in memory of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15 in 1975. Earlier, the minister visited a blood donation programme of the members of police marking the mourning day.