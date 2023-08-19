None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan

Politics

BSS
19 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 07:26 pm

Related News

None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan

BSS
19 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 07:26 pm
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan

Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said people were not burnt alive anywhere in the world to fulfill political ambitions or usurp power.

"Such kind of politics can be seen in the places where ethnic conflicts exist. No such awful precedent was seen in the last few decades in the world like what BNP-Jamaat did in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in Bangladesh," Hasan Mahmud, also minister of information and broadcasting ministry, made the comments while addressing a discussion marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day organised by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Razarbagh Police Line auditorium here.

Hasan said a political party in Europe and the USA might be banned on charge of burning people alive. BNP has once again been recognised as a terrorist organisation for the fifth time by a Canadian court and 'tire-four' terrorist organisation by the US, he added.

He said BNP is trying to carry out a movement and held a grand rally in Dhaka recently to blow up their balloon of movement. They are even pursuing foreign powers to pressure the Awami League, he said.
But, the minister said, the BNP couldn't drum up more anti-government support as the global community has no support for BNP's so-called demand.
 
Earlier, Dr Hasan congratulated the police force for their outstanding and relentless efforts to provide security and to maintain law and order situation in the country. The police force must follow the law, he added.
Paying glowing tribute to Bangabandhu and other martyrs, the information minister said Titumir, Khudiram Bose, Surya Sen, Pritilata and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had struggled for the freedom of Bangalees. But freedom didn't come, he said.

He said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had brought freedom for the Bangalee nation. "For this, he is the greatest Bangalee of all time and our Father of the Nation," said Dr Hasan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhuruy Abdullah Al-Mamun, Additional IGP (admin) Md Kamrul Ahsan and Additional IGP (SB) Md Manirul Islam, among others, addressed the discussion as special guests with DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruque in the chair.

Professor Dr Syed Anwar Hossain took part in the discussion as the key speaker.

In the beginning of the discussion, one minute of silence was observed in memory of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15 in 1975. Earlier, the minister visited a blood donation programme of the members of police marking the mourning day.

Bangladesh / Top News

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud / Awami League / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country