Nominations of 5 rejected in Cox's Bazar-1, all accepted in Cox's Bazar 2

Awami League candidate Salah Uddin Ahmed said the Bangladesh Bank report showing loan default is not true.

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 02:07 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The nominations of five people, including Awami League candidate Salah Uddin Ahmad, have been rejected in Cox's Bazar-1 constituency (Chakaria-Pekua).

Meanwhile, the nomination of all seven candidates have been accepted in Cox's Bazar-2 (Maheshkhali-Kutubdia) constituency.

The scrutinisation of nomination papers for Cox's Bazar-1 and Cox's Bazar-2 constituencies have been completed, said Cox's Bazar District Returning Officer and Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran on Sunday morning.

Those rejected in Cox's Bazar-1 constituency include Awami League candidate Salah Uddin Ahmed, independent candidates Shafiqul Islam, Kamar Uddin, Shamsuddin Mohammad Illius and Shah Newaz Chowdhury, confirmed Cox's Bazar district administration office sources.

Among them, Awami League candidate Salah Uddin Ahmed's nomination has been canceled due to him defaulting on a loan according to a report of Bangladesh Bank. The reason for the cancellation of the nomination papers of the four others could not be ascertained yet.

Awami League candidate Salah Uddin Ahmed said the Bangladesh Bank report showing loan default is not true.

"I did not default on the loan and will appeal against it," he added.

Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran said the appeal and settlement against the cancellation of the nominations will be held from 6 to 15 December. Candidates have been asked to appeal within this time, he added.

Meanwhile, the nominations of eight others of Cox's Bazar-1 constituency which have been accepted are - Bangladesh Welfare Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, its General Secretary Abdul Awal Mamun, AH Salauddin Mahmud of Jatiya Party, Muhammad Belal Uddin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Abu Mohammad Bashirul Alam of Workers Party, Hosne Ara of Jatiya Party, current Member of Parliament and President of Chakaria Upazila Awami League Zafar Alam and his son Tanveer Ahmad Siddiqui Tuhin.

The seven candidates of Cox's Bazar-2 constituency whose nominations were accepted are - Awami League-backed current Member of Parliament of Ashek Ullah Rafiq, Mohammad Ilius of Zaker Party, Mahabubul Alam of National People's Party NPP, Mohammad Ziaur Rahman of Islamic Front Bangladesh, Md Yunus of Islami Oikya Jote, Mohammad Khairul Amin of Bangladesh Supreme Party-BSP and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement BNM Candidate Mohammad Sharif Badsha.

