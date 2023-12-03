Nomination of Bikalpa Dhara’s Mahi B cancelled over allegations of loan default

The nomination of Bikalpa Dhara's Mahi B Chowdhury and two other electoral candidates from Munshiganj-1 have been cancelled.

Md Abu Zafar Ripon, the Munshiganj district returning officer, announced the cancellation of the nominations today (3 December) during the first phase of the scrutiny of nominations at the conference room of the Munshiganj District Administrator's office.

Mahi B Chowdhury's nomination was cancelled over allegations of defaulting loans.

The other candidates whose nominations were cancelled include independent candidate Golam Sarwar Kabir and BNM candidate Farid Hossain.

Kabir's nomination was invalidated due to discrepancies in the voter list, and Farid's nomination was rejected because his supporters were not residents of the Munshiganj-1 constituency.

During the scrutiny, the nominations of the other eight candidates were declared valid.