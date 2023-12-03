Nomination of Bikalpa Dhara’s Mahi B cancelled over allegations of loan default

Politics

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 01:31 pm

Related News

Nomination of Bikalpa Dhara’s Mahi B cancelled over allegations of loan default

Along with Mahi B, the nomination of two other electoral candidates was also cancelled in the Munshiganj-1 constituency

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 01:31 pm
Nomination of Bikalpa Dhara’s Mahi B cancelled over allegations of loan default

The nomination of Bikalpa Dhara's Mahi B Chowdhury and two other electoral candidates from Munshiganj-1 have been cancelled. 

Md Abu Zafar Ripon, the Munshiganj district returning officer, announced the cancellation of the nominations today (3 December) during the first phase of the scrutiny of nominations at the conference room of the Munshiganj District Administrator's office.

Mahi B Chowdhury's nomination was cancelled over allegations of defaulting loans. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The other candidates whose nominations were cancelled include independent candidate Golam Sarwar Kabir and BNM candidate Farid Hossain.

Kabir's nomination was invalidated due to discrepancies in the voter list, and Farid's nomination was rejected because his supporters were not residents of the Munshiganj-1 constituency.

During the scrutiny, the nominations of the other eight candidates were declared valid.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh (BDB) / Mahi B Chowdhury / nomination / cancelled / Munshiganj-1 / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

6h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

23h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

2h | TBS World
Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

16h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

17h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

19h | TBS Economy