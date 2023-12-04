Nomination of 4 accepted in Cox's Bazar-3, 6 in Cox's Bazar-4 seats

The nominations of 4 people and 6 people were accepted today in the Cox's Bazar-3 (Sadar, Ramu and Eidgaon) and Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhia-Teknaf) constituencies respectively for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

Cox's Bazar District Returning Officer and Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran announced after verifying the nomination papers of Cox's Bazar-3 and Cox's Bazar-4 seats at the Cox's Bazar District Commissioner's Office on Monday (4 December).

Scrutiny of nomination papers for Cox's Bazar-1 and Cox's Bazar-2 seats was done on Sunday (3 December).

Out of the 6 nominations filed for Cox's Bazar-3 seat, four were accepted, one has been cancelled and one has been suspended.

Nomination papers of Awami League nominee and current member of Parliament Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Jatiya Party nominee Mohammad Tarek, Bangladesh Kalyan Party Secretary General Abdul Awal Mamun, Bangladesh Nationalist Front candidate Mohammad Ibrahim were accepted.

The nomination papers of National Awami Party candidate Shamim Ahsan for this seat have been suspended. Independent candidate M Abdul Majid's nomination paper has been cancelled.

In Cox's Bazar-4 seat, nomination papers of 6 out of 9 candidates have been accepted. The nomination papers of 3 others have been cancelled.

The nominations of Awami League's nominated candidate Shaheen Akhtar, National People's Party's Farid Alam, Jatiya Party's Nurul Amin Sikder Bhutto, Trinamool BNP's Mujibul Haque Mujib, Islami Oikya Jote's Mohammad Osman Gani Chowdhury and Bangladesh Congress' Md Ismail have been accepted.

The nomination papers of Teknaf Upazila Awami League president Nurul Bashar, former president of Cox's Bazar district Jubo League Sohel Ahmad Bahadur and independent candidate Md Ishaq, who claims former MP of this seat, Abdur Rahman Badi to be his father, has been cancelled.

Yesterday, the nominations of five people, including Awami League candidate Salah Uddin Ahmad, were rejected in Cox's Bazar-1 constituency (Chakaria-Pekua).

Meanwhile, the nomination of all seven candidates has been accepted in Cox's Bazar-2 (Maheshkhali-Kutubdia) constituency.