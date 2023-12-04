Nomination of 4 accepted in Cox's Bazar-3, 6 in Cox's Bazar-4 seats

Politics

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 01:42 pm

Related News

Nomination of 4 accepted in Cox's Bazar-3, 6 in Cox's Bazar-4 seats

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 01:42 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The nominations of 4 people and 6 people were accepted today in the Cox's Bazar-3 (Sadar, Ramu and Eidgaon) and Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhia-Teknaf) constituencies respectively for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

Cox's Bazar District Returning Officer and Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran announced after verifying the nomination papers of Cox's Bazar-3 and Cox's Bazar-4 seats at the Cox's Bazar District Commissioner's Office on Monday (4 December).

Scrutiny of nomination papers for  Cox's Bazar-1 and Cox's Bazar-2 seats was done on Sunday (3 December). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Out of the 6 nominations filed for Cox's Bazar-3 seat, four were accepted, one has been cancelled and one has been suspended.

Nominations of 5 rejected in Cox's Bazar-1, all accepted in Cox's Bazar 2

Nomination papers of Awami League nominee and current member of Parliament Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Jatiya Party nominee Mohammad Tarek, Bangladesh Kalyan Party Secretary General Abdul Awal Mamun, Bangladesh Nationalist Front candidate Mohammad Ibrahim were accepted.

The nomination papers of National Awami Party candidate Shamim Ahsan for this seat have been suspended. Independent candidate M Abdul Majid's nomination paper has been cancelled.

In Cox's Bazar-4 seat, nomination papers of 6 out of 9 candidates have been accepted. The nomination papers of 3 others have been cancelled.

The nominations of Awami League's nominated candidate Shaheen Akhtar, National People's Party's Farid Alam, Jatiya Party's Nurul Amin Sikder Bhutto, Trinamool BNP's Mujibul Haque Mujib, Islami Oikya Jote's Mohammad Osman Gani Chowdhury and Bangladesh Congress' Md Ismail have been accepted.

The nomination papers of Teknaf Upazila Awami League president Nurul Bashar, former president of Cox's Bazar district Jubo League Sohel Ahmad Bahadur and independent candidate  Md Ishaq, who claims former MP of this seat, Abdur Rahman Badi to be his father, has been cancelled.

Yesterday, the nominations of five people, including Awami League candidate Salah Uddin Ahmad, were rejected in Cox's Bazar-1 constituency (Chakaria-Pekua).

Meanwhile, the nomination of all seven candidates has been accepted in Cox's Bazar-2 (Maheshkhali-Kutubdia) constituency.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

7h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

22h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

36m | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

18h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

17h | TBS World
How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

6h | TBS SPORTS
Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

21h | TBS Stories