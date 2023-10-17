No ultimatum or message will work against Sheikh Hasina: Quader

Addressing countries friendly with Bangladesh, the minister said the elections will be held here as per the constitution and it will be free, fair and acceptable

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said no ultimatum or message will work as long as the people of Bangladesh are with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The government will not even slightly steer away from what the constitution said," the minister said while speaking at a programme as chief guest at the Laboratory School and College in Dhaka University area on the occasion of the 60th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel.

"The BNP is conspiring to carry out sabotage by bringing terrorists to Dhaka from all over the country. The Awami League government is ready to give a befitting reply to this attempt," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

The minister said the elections will be held here as per the constitution and it will be free, fair and acceptable.

Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and many other leaders of Awami League also spoke on the occasion.

