No talks with govt until it steps down: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the party will not participate in any dialogue regarding the national elections unless the ruling government resigns.

Speaking to journalists at his Gulshan office on Thursday after a delegation of the BNP held a meeting with the 12-party alliance, Fakhrul said, "We do not want to have a dialogue of any kind. Elections should be held under a non-partisan government.

"Before that, this government should resign. This announcement should be made by the government first. Otherwise, no question of dialogue will arise."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are holding our movement to restore people's rights and freedom of speech. The current government has destroyed all the achievements of Bangladesh since coming to power."

Stating that the BNP's movement has already reached a final stage, he said this year is very important because the Awami League government is moving ahead to hold a "fabricated" election.

"The people of this country will never accept fraudulent elections. We want to clearly state that no election will be fair under the Awami League government. People in this country will not accept it. We have demanded and clearly stated our demands," he said.

Responding to journalists, the BNP secretary general said, "If the Awami League comes to power again through elections held under a non-partisan neutral government, we welcome it."