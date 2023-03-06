No scope for talks with BNP regarding election: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday (6 March) made it clear that no political party will be called for a talk ahead of the next national election.

Ruling out any possibility of close door talks to bring BNP into the election, Quader said, "There will be no closed-door discussions; if there is any, it will be open discussions. But I don't see any such possibility. No party is going to be called for a dialogue."

Referring to BNP's reluctance to take part in the election under a partisan government, Quader said, a crisis like this arises every time before a national election.

"There is no reason to see the BNP movement as a challenge. We will face it politically if BNP proceeds with the movement politically," Quader told reporters at the Secretariat on Monday (6 March).

"It seems that the party has failed to gather pace with the movement and draw people's participation," Quader remarked, adding that no movement is possible without public participation.

"We will look into it if BNP is resorting to subversive activities after losing momentum of the movement," said Quader while referring to yesterday's fire incident at Ukhiya Rohingya camp.

"The incidents are taking place simultaneously with the BNP movement but they are blaming the Awami League. Why would the Awami League do that?" Quader threw questions at the reporters.

"The government would only seek peace to remain in power, not create chaos. Rather, the BNP would try to create violence to come to power," he added.