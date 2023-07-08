No scope for negotiation with govt: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 04:40 pm

Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday that there is no room for negotiation with the government regarding the poll-time government. 

"We had a dialogue with the government before and were deceived. Now, there is no possibility of negotiation," said the BNP leader during a discussion on contemporary political situations organised to commemorate the 16th founding anniversary of the National People's Party (NPP) at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Fakhrul pointed out that the country's image has plummeted due to various reasons, including US sanctions and visa policies. 

He criticized the government for transforming the country into a laughingstock rather than a role model, stating, "They have ruined the country."

Speaking at the discussion meeting, Fakhrul accused the government of attempting to regain power by creating new schemes and deceiving the people. 

However, he expressed confidence that if people have the opportunity to vote, the Awami League will be politically isolated. 

Urging the people to safeguard democracy and the country, Mirza Fakhrul stated, "Everyone should take to the streets without hesitation or delay to remove this government." 

He emphasised the establishment of a government that will work for the people through peaceful means.

The event, chaired by NPP Chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad, also featured speeches from Jatiya Party Chairman Mustafa Jamal Haider, Gana Dal Chairman ATM Golam Mawla Chowdhury, and others.

 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

