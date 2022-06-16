No scope of manipulating election results: EC Alamgir

Returning officers had no scope to manipulate or change the results of Cumilla City Corporation elections, said Election Commissioner Alamgir in response to defeated candidate Monirul Haque Sakku's allegation of vote rigging.

The election commissioner suggested the candidates who have complaints can go to the Election Commission Tribunal if they do not trust the results.

"We have seen the election through your (journalists) eyes. Everyone including the candidates said the elections were fair. Returning officer announced the result as per the data provided by presiding officers. There was no scope of manipulating the result," said Alamgir while talking with reporters at the Election Commission building in the capital on Thursday (16 June).

Awami League candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat won the Comilla City Corporation mayoral polls yesterday, defeating the immediate past mayor Monirul Haque Sakku by 343 votes.

Arfanul Haque Rifat bagged 50,310 votes while his rival Monirul Haque Sakku got 49,967 votes in the polls that turned into a neck and neck race during the last minute of counting on Wednesday night.

Sakku, the expelled BNP leader who won the last two elections by huge margins, claimed the results were rigged, and said he would challenge it in the High Court.