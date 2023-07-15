No scope for going beyond constitution to hold JS polls: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday reiterated that the next Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls will be held in line with the provisions of the country's Constitution as there is no scope to go beyond the Constitution.

"There is no scope to go beyond the Constitution... Our development partners know very well that everything will be according to the country's existing Constitution," Razzaque, also ruling Awami League presidium member, said this while inaugurating a week-long tree fair in Tangail.

Referring to the visit of the delegation of Bangladesh's development partners, the minister categorically said they (delegation) are well aware of the country that everything will be held in line with the Constitution.

About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's firm commitment to ensure a free, fair and credible general elections, he said the visiting foreign delegation did not say anything about non-partisan or caretaker government, but their demand for fair elections was very strong and the premier earlier assured them.

"The upcoming elections will be very fair, impartial and acceptable," the agriculture minister boldly mentioned, hoping that BNP would come in this process to hold the next election as free, fair and impartial manner.

He said BNP can demand how to make elections free, fair and impartial and the Election Commission (EC) will do that.

"We will all cooperate with the Election Commission so that we can show the example of a beautiful and very acceptable election to the people of Bangladesh and the whole world as well," Razzaque added.

The agriculture minister was very critical about the BNP's demand and said BNP's a charter of demands against an elected government and resignation of the prime minister is absolutely ridiculous.

Against one-point demand of BNP and other opposition parties, he said, "We want to keep Bangladesh calm and stable. They must know that an elected government never resigns on demand and BNP's resignation demand will never be implemented."

Replying to a query of journalists about the price hike of some essentials, the minister assured on taking legal action against the traders and importers responsible in the price spiral of green chillies and onions.

Later in the afternoon, the minister handed over the gifts given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina among the meritorious students at Madhupur Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Tangail.

On the same day, he also opened the School Milk Feeding Programme under Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP) at Islampur Government Primary School in Dhanbari upazila.

Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider, Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Qaiser, Tangail Municipal Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir, heads of various government departments, political leaders, NGO representatives and students of educational institutions were also present.