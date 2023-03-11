No scope to go beyond constitution to hold election: Qamrul

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Qamrul Islam yesterday said that there is no scope to go beyond the constitution in holding elections.

"There is no opportunity to go beyond the constitution. No question should be raised regarding the return of caretaker government in the country under any circumstances," he said.

The AL leader said these while addressing a peace rally organised by the South City unit of AL in front of AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in protest against BNP's anti-state conspiracy.

Noting that the BNP leaders have behaved inhumanely by not going to court for party chairperson Khaleda Zia, he said that even after being punished, Khaleda Zia has been allowed to stay home on humanitarian grounds.

"The government does not influence the court. There is no government interference in it," he added.

With President of Dhaka South City unit of AL Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair, the peace rally was addressed, among others, by the party's Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and Central Committee Member Advocate Sanjida Khanam.