No scope for external influence on Bangladeshi elections: Hanif

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaking to journalists at his Kushtia residence before leaving for election campaigning on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: TBS

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has said there is no way anyone can influence Bangladesh's elections from outside.

"Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign country, and there is no opportunity to influence its elections from outside," he said while speaking to journalists at his Kushtia residence before leaving for election campaigning today (31 December) morning.

In response to BNP's statement on not allowing the 7 January polls at any cost, Hanif alleged that BNP, Jamaat, and other small parties are trying to disrupt the election environment by setting buses and trains on fire and conducting anti-election campaigns.

He said, "Despite ongoing efforts, the endeavours of BNP and Jamaat to disrupt the election persist, though law enforcement agencies have successfully thwarted many of their attempts."

"The Election Commission has affirmed that the election will proceed with utmost freedom, fairness, and impartiality, regardless of any circumstances," he added.

Criticising BNP, he said, "BNP's extensive corruption led to their loss of support and detachment from the populace, even during their time in power. Throughout the 15 years out of power, they failed to contribute to the welfare of the people, engaging instead in activities detrimental to both the people and the nation.

"They are now uttering nonsensical statements due to a lack of public support," he further added.