No scope for external influence on Bangladeshi elections: Hanif

Politics

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 02:09 pm

Related News

No scope for external influence on Bangladeshi elections: Hanif

“Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign country, and there is no opportunity to influence its elections from outside,” he said while speaking to journalists at his Kushtia residence before leaving for election campaigning today

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 02:09 pm
Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaking to journalists at his Kushtia residence before leaving for election campaigning on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: TBS
Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaking to journalists at his Kushtia residence before leaving for election campaigning on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: TBS

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has said there is no way anyone can influence Bangladesh's elections from outside.

"Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign country, and there is no opportunity to influence its elections from outside," he said while speaking to journalists at his Kushtia residence before leaving for election campaigning today (31 December) morning.

In response to BNP's statement on not allowing the 7 January polls at any cost, Hanif alleged that BNP, Jamaat, and other small parties are trying to disrupt the election environment by setting buses and trains on fire and conducting anti-election campaigns.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, "Despite ongoing efforts, the endeavours of BNP and Jamaat to disrupt the election persist, though law enforcement agencies have successfully thwarted many of their attempts."

"The Election Commission has affirmed that the election will proceed with utmost freedom, fairness, and impartiality, regardless of any circumstances," he added.

Criticising BNP, he said, "BNP's extensive corruption led to their loss of support and detachment from the populace, even during their time in power. Throughout the 15 years out of power, they failed to contribute to the welfare of the people, engaging instead in activities detrimental to both the people and the nation.

"They are now uttering nonsensical statements due to a lack of public support," he further added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh politics / Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif / Kushtia / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

5m | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

1h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

6h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

1h | Videos
Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

2h | Videos
Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

17h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

16h | Videos