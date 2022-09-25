No scope to change government without election: Quader

Drawing attention of the BNP leaders, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said there is no scope of changing government without holding elections.

"People's mandate and holding elections are the only way to change any particular regime of the government," he said, addressing a press conference at his office in the secretariat here.

Criticising BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for frequently demanding resignation of the government, the ruling party leader asked the BNP leaders why the government will resign and who will accept the resignation.

Quader said, "The government has been elected for a certain tenure and the next elections will be held in the scheduled time. BNP must return to positive politics, if they [BNP] want to change the government. Otherwise, it will be useless to create chaos for materialising the goal of changing government," he added.

Referring BNP's demand of bringing back the caretaker government, the ruling party general secretary said the caretaker government is a settled issue and nothing will be achieved by repeatedly raising the issue.

"Ruling Awami League is always confident that people are with them for its development and achievements. So, BNP's dream to capture power in an undemocratic way will come to an end soon," said Quader.