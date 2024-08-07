No ruler can govern at will: Sohel Taj

Former Awami League-backed state minister for home affairs Tanjim Ahmad Sohel Taj said yesterday that the quota reform movement has made it clear that no ruler in Bangladesh can govern at will.

"The movement has sent a clear message – no ruler can govern the country according to their whims. If good governance is not established, the youth will rise up again. Neither students nor any citizens will tolerate injustices by any ruler," Sohel Taj made the remarks in a Facebook Live session.

He said, "I am deeply pained, like millions of others, by the acts of revenge and the rampage of opportunists that have occurred across the country following the victory of the student movement."

"Is this what the students took to the streets for? What message are we sending to the new generation by destroying the country's assets and heritage?" he added.

He expressed strong disapproval of the recent attack on the residence of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32, saying, "As a common citizen, I strongly condemn those responsible for the arson at Bangabandhu's residence. What have we gained by destroying the statue of Bangabandhu?"

The former state minister called for a fair investigation into the wrongdoing by law enforcement agencies, questioning why everyone is being subjected to revenge.

He urged the forthcoming interim government to control the law-and-order situation and protect the lives and property of ordinary people.

He said, "In recent days, temples and churches of different faiths across the country have been attacked. Many homes have been burned, and many people have been killed or injured. Among the perpetrators are members of Awami League as well as political opponents. Many innocent workers have fallen victim to revenge."

"The government, administration, and AL leaders involved in corruption, murder, and abductions must be brought to justice. But at the same time, every innocent worker also has the right to live in the country."

"The reforms that were the cause of the movement need to be addressed. We will have differences, but we must allow the opportunity for diverse opinions. Like the student protesters, I also demand the establishment of voting rights in the country," he said.

Calling for the establishment of good governance based on equality and justice, he said, "To establish good governance, the rule of law must be ensured. The judiciary, public administration, and police force must be kept free from political influence. All forces must be developed as people-friendly."

During the Facebook live session, Sohel Taj also called for an end to the politics of abductions and murders and urged everyone to come forward to stop the anarchy.