No scope of retreating from movement, Fakhrul tells Nayapaltan rally

There was no scope of stepping back from the movement the BNP has already started, the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (16 October).

Addressing a Jubo Dal rally organised outside the party office in Nayapaltan, Fakhrul said, "If we return home leaving this government in power, our youth will neither find jobs nor have peace."

He said while they chanted slogans on the government's vote theft, the bigger crime was how the Constitution had been stolen.

Fakhrul expressed optimism that the forthcoming movement, set to take shape in the coming days, will play a pivotal role in achieving their goal of overthrowing this government.

Speaking at the rally, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas stated, "The government is afraid of BNP leaders and activists, evident from the lawsuits filed against 43 lakh BNP members."

Another Standing Committee Member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, reminded party members not to grow complacent over successful rallies until the government is overthrown.

BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Southern Convener Bir Muktijodha Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, North Acting Convener Professor Dr Farhad Halim Donor, along with others, addressed the gathering under the leadership of Jubo Dal President Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku.