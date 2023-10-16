No scope of retreating from movement, Fakhrul tells Nayapaltan rally

Politics

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:07 pm

Related News

No scope of retreating from movement, Fakhrul tells Nayapaltan rally

"If we return home leaving this government in power, our youth will neither find jobs nor have peace," said Fakhrul while addressing a Juba Dal rally organised outside the party office in Nayapaltan.

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:07 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

There was no scope of stepping back from the movement the BNP has already started, the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (16 October).

Addressing a Jubo Dal rally organised outside the party office in Nayapaltan, Fakhrul said, "If we return home leaving this government in power, our youth will neither find jobs nor have peace." 

He said while they chanted slogans on the government's vote theft, the bigger crime was how the Constitution had been stolen.

Fakhrul expressed optimism that the forthcoming movement, set to take shape in the coming days, will play a pivotal role in achieving their goal of overthrowing this government.

Speaking at the rally, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas stated, "The government is afraid of BNP leaders and activists, evident from the lawsuits filed against 43 lakh BNP members."

Another Standing Committee Member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, reminded party members not to grow complacent over successful rallies until the government is overthrown.

BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Southern Convener Bir Muktijodha Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, North Acting Convener Professor Dr Farhad Halim Donor, along with others, addressed the gathering under the leadership of Jubo Dal President Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku. 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

48m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World