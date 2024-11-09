No reforms to benefit nation except in education: Jamaat

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:01 pm

Shafiqul Islam Masud, secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Dhaka South unit at an event in Dhaka Reporters Unity on 9 November. Photo: Courtesy
Shafiqul Islam Masud, secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Dhaka South unit at an event in Dhaka Reporters Unity on 9 November. Photo: Courtesy

No reforms will be beneficial for the nation unless the government improves the education sector, said Shafiqul Islam Masud, secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami's Dhaka South unit, today (9 November).

"The Awami League government had created policies to destroy the nation in the name of education policies," he said while unveiling a book, named "Awami League's Controversial Curriculum", written by Shahed Matiur Rahman at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"Therefore, Islamic ideals in the educational policy should be instilled by reforming the sector," said Shafiqul, also a member of Jamaat's central executive council.

In a separate event, Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat and former MP AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad said his party believes in press freedom. 

"We must not forget that there have been various cases of journalists being subjugated in the last 16 years. Sagar-Runi's murder case has not yet been brought to justice. [Many] Journalists have been attacked, sued, and threatened. Some were forced to leave the country. We have always wanted an end to this situation and now it has. The fearsome atmosphere is no more. For this to continue, everyone should make efforts from their own position. 

"A new conspiracy has started against the country's independence with various attempts of provocation. We have to be vigilant. Be aware. We have to stop this," he said.

Jamaat / Education reforms / reform

