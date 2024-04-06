No reason for BNP to be worried about country's sovereignty: Quader

Quader addresses an Eid gift distribution ceremony at Motijheel T & T High School in the capital under the arrangement of Awami Jubo League on 6 April. Photo: BSS

There is no reason for the BNP to be worried about the country's independence and sovereignty, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (6 April).

"As long as Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stays in power, the country's independence and democracy will remain safe. So, there is no reason for the BNP to be worried over the country's independence and sovereignty," he said while addressing an Eid gift distribution ceremony at Motijheel T & T High School in the capital under the arrangement of Awami Jubo League.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, urged all to remain alert about BNP-Jamaat.

The AL general secretary said, "If the clique goes to power, they will destroy the country's sovereignty, democracy and people's safety.

"The BNP now can only make bigger talks and spread hatred as the party has become very weak organisationally," he said.

About BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that a severe crisis situation is prevailing in the country, Quader said, "Not a single person died from hunger in the country."

There are sufferings of people here but no severe crisis, he said, adding the people of Bangladesh live better lives than many other countries in the world.

He hoped the present crisis will be overcome under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Terming Sheikh Hasina as a generous leader, he said the AL, as a large political party, is supposed to hold big iftar parties but it is not doing so.

Sheikh Hasina gave directives to distribute iftar items among poor people and the party is doing so, he said.

On the other hand, BNP and Jamaat are holding an iftar party together and making criticism of Awami League, he mentioned.

Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash chaired the function which was conducted by its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and party's Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin also spoke, among others.