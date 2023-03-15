No question of dialogue with BNP on caretaker government: Hasan Mahmud

Awami League (AL) Joint Secretary General Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Wednesday that there is no question to hold dialogue with BNP on the caretaker government issue.

Hasan, also the Information Minister, said this while replying to questions from journalists at the unveiling ceremony of two books on life of Bangabandhu at the conference room in the secretariat on Wednesday.

"There is no question to hold dialogue with the BNP on the caretaker government issue, the elections will be held under the Election Commission (EC) as per the constitution," he said.

When asked about BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam's remarks that it won't engage in any talks with the Prime Minister, he said, "We didn't call them (BNP) for talks, there is no need of any talk over the caretaker govt issue."

The incumbent government will discharge its duties during the elections like other democratic countries across the world, the AL leader said.