No possibility of conflict from AL side on 27 July: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has assured that there is no anticipated risk of conflict from their side surrounding the 27 July "Youth Victory" rally of Jubo League, which coincides with the BNP's grand rally on the same day.

"Awami League will not engage in provocation. However, if any untoward incidents occur, the government will ensure the security and safety of people's lives and properties," said Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, while addressing the introductory meeting of the party's education and human resources sub-committee at its central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka today.

On Sunday, the student wing of Awami League deferred its "Youth Victory" rally slated for 24 July at the southwest gate of Baitul Mokarram Mosque to 27 July, the same day as BNP's grand rally.

Obaidul Quader asserted that "70% of the people in the country are eager to vote for Awami League."

He said the people are the strength of the Awami League and that they fear no one.

The introductory meeting, presided over by Awami League Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsunnahar Champa, was held under the chairmanship of sub-committee Prof Dr Abdul Khalek.

In a scathing commentary, Obaidul Quader expressed his scepticism about the success of BNP's movement, suggesting that it might end up as another unproductive gathering at Golapbagh field, akin to their previous endeavours that he referred to as mere picnic parties disguised as movements.

Speaking of student politics, the AL leader observed that the beauty and glory of student politics have faded over time and advocated for its revival.

"We must bring back the glory of student politics while our emphasis should be placed on research in education," he said.