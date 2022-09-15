No polls without neutral government: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday reiterated that his party will not participate in any elections under the incumbent government and that they will take part in elections held only under a neutral government.

"We've clearly said that we won't join any election under the current government, especially under Sheikh Hasina. And this decision will not change," he said.

While speaking to reporters at his residence in his hometown Panchagarh, the BNP leader also said the country's people will not accept any election without a non-party caretaker government.

Replying to a question, he said the BNP and its allies will get a massive victory if the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election is held under a neutral government.

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League government has destroyed democracy and democratic institutions by annulling the caretaker government system.

"As the Awami League has been in power without public support, it has destroyed the election system to hang onto power by manipulating polls and using the state machinery. We've waged a movement to stop it. We also want to restore democracy."

Fakhrul also warned that the entire state system and machinery will collapse if people do not get the scope for electing the representatives of their choice in the next polls under a caretaker government.

The government has already politicised all the state functionaries, including the judiciary, administration, and police, he alleged, adding, "Even universities have been politicised."

Fakhrul claimed that there is no governance in the country for the lack of democracy and an absence of accountability on part of government officials.

"Public representatives are doing whatever they want. Huge money is being spent on mega projects without any accountability. That's why Bangladesh has now become a failed state."

He also said the country's people are struggling to cope with the skyrocketing prices of all essential items, including rice, pulses, oil, and salt.