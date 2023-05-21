Will not allow elections under current government: Fakhrul vows strict resistance

Politics

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 03:38 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reiterated that there will be no elections under the current government.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by Jatiya Gonotantrik Party (Jagpa) marking the 6th death anniversary of its founder president Shafiul Alam Pradhan, Fakhrul emphasised the need for elections to be conducted under a neutral caretaker government. 

He firmly stated that no elections will be allowed under the present administration.

During his speech at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday (21 May), Fakhrul expressed concerns over the deteriorating state of the country's systems and institutions. 

He questioned whether the country's electoral system and institutions have also been destroyed, asserting that the government will "stage" polls by controlling everything using the Election Commission (EC).

Highlighting the promises that were not kept by the ruling Awami League (AL) during the 2008 national elections, the BNP secretary general said, "They [AL] are a party of promise breakers. Now there will be many games."

He urged all to remain cautious and stressed the ongoing movement for the release of Khaleda Zia and the restoration of democracy. 

Fakhrul called for a non-partisan, neutral caretaker government and emphasised the importance of mobilising the youth to protect the nation and secure the party president's freedom.

Regarding defaulted loans Mirza Fakhrul said, "It came in the newspaper today that the World Bank in its report says that Bangladesh is the champion of defaulted loans. Bangladesh has become the champion of defaulted loans. Previously, it was Sri Lanka, but Bangladesh has surpassed Sri

Lanka as well.

"Why will not there be defaulted loans? Those who borrow do not repay. Ministers are involved in this, I will not name them. They have been rescheduling loans worth thousands of crores for years. Whereas, our small businessmen, if they make one or two defaults, a case is filed against them and they are taken to jail."

He said, "This government's misdeeds cannot be dismissed. Enough is enough. If this government is in charge of the country for one more moment, the country will go from bad to worse.

"Awami League has broken every commitment it made to the people in 2008. Awami League is a party that breaks promises, Awami League is a party against the people, Awami League is a party against freedom."

