No option but to remove Hasina's govt for fair polls: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said there is no alternative to removing the 'illegitimate' Awami League government for holding the next polls in a free, fair and acceptable manner.

"We would like to say that we don't accept the current illegal government. This is not a legitimate government as per the constitution," he told a mammoth youth rally.

The BNP leader said their party wants a credible national election under an impartial government, not under Sheikh Hasina's regime. "There's no other option, but to oust Sheikh Hasina's government for holding a free and fair election."

He also urged the government to quit and dissolve parliament by handing over power to a non-party government to hold a fair election under a new Election Commission as per people's hopes and aspirations.

BNP's three associate bodies -- Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal -- arranged the rally at Bangabandhu Udyan popularly known as Bell's Park to drum up youth's support for the opposition's 10-point demand, including holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.

Thousands of leaders and activists of the three organisations from Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna and Pirojpur joined the rally with huge enthusiasm.

Fakhrul said a strong movement is necessary to restore democracy and the country's independence.

He called upon the youths to come forward to make the opposition's ongoing movement a success.

"The youth will have to wake up and get united to defeat the fascist and illegal regime. We must turn victorious and establish a government of people in a true sense," the BNP leader said.

He criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her recent remark that elections under her government were held in a free and fair manner. "No fair election was held under the Awami League government; the next election also won't be fair if it stays in power."

Referring to the recent elections to Barishal City Corporation, the BNP leader said the ruling party 'cadres' did not hesitate to attack even a revered Islamic scholar and Islami Andolon Bangladesh mayoral candidate Mufti Syed Faizul Karim.

He also condemned the Chief Election Commissioner's comment on whether Mufti Syed Faizul Karim died in the attack. "Sheikh Hasina made such an election commission which doesn't get peace if anyone is not killed [during polls]."

The BNP leader alleged that the ruling party leaders indulged in massive plundering and siphoned off huge money abroad.

"No one can think of how much money they stole. A few days ago there was news that a huge amount of money was being deposited in Swiss banks by Bangladeshis. But suddenly the money of Bangladeshis disappeared after our illegal government went to Switzerland. I don't know if her visit has any connection with it," he said.

Fakhrul said the entire world knows that those who are involved with the current government are thieves. "The only aim of this government is to steal and plunder public money and siphon off it abroad."