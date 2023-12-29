No one will be allowed to play games on the future of Bangladesh: Law minister

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq addressing an election rally at Akchhina Bazar of Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria on 29 December 2023. Photo: UNB

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said no political party or anyone will be allowed to play games over the future of Bangladesh.

He was addressing an election rally as the chief guest at Akchhina Bazar of Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday afternoon.

Anisul, also the AL-backed candidate for Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba-Akhaura) constituency, said people will elect their representatives through democratic voting rights.

"But a mischievous quarter is trying to stop them from going to the polling centres by boycotting the election. The BNP used to hold elections without voters during their time," he said, adding: "If someone commits a crime in the territory of Bangladesh, he must be punished according to the laws of Bangladesh."

The law minister also urged the voters to go to the polling stations on January 7 and vote for 'boat'.

Among others, Kasba Upazila Awami League General Secretary Advocate Rashedul Kawsar Bhuiyan Jiban, Kasba Municipal Mayor MG Haqqani were also present at that time.