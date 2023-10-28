AL announces countrywide 'peace' rally for tomorrow; says no one will accept BNP's hartal

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 06:25 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said no one will get off scot-free after today's attacks on the chief justice's residence, as well as the death of a policeman during the clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection.

Quader speaking at a rally earlier this month. File photo
Quader speaking at a rally earlier this month. File photo

No one will accept the BNP's anarchic hartal, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, has announced a nationwide "peace" rally on Sunday (29 October).

AL will resist BNP's hartal: Mayor Taposh

"There will be a peace rally tomorrow in every city, ward, district and upazila. We want peace. We want peaceful elections. We want peace even after the elections. And we will respond to their [BNP] attacks," he said while speaking as chief guest at the "Peace and Development" rally which kicked off this morning at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Saturday (28 October).

Quader speaking as chief guest at the &quot;Peace and Development&quot; rally which kicked off this morning at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Saturday (28 October). Photo: Collected
Quader speaking as chief guest at the "Peace and Development" rally which kicked off this morning at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Saturday (28 October). Photo: Collected

No objection to BNP's hartal as long as it is peaceful: AL leader Bahauddin at rally

"The game is on. We will play against the BNP's arson terrorists. The semi-finals are ahead, then the elections are the finals."

Addressing the BNP, the Awami League general secretary said, "Let's see who will stand by you from tomorrow. No one stays with the weak. Your leaders have fled, your workers too.

"Where is Fakhrul? Where is the BNP? Where did you go? The BNP's great journey is now a journey towards death."

He also said no one will get off scot-free after today's attacks on the chief justice's residence, as well as the death of a policeman during the clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection.

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently in Chattogram while there has been such unrest in the capital. 

Quoting the premier, he said, "Our leader [Sheikh Hasina] said let's see what they [BNP] do."

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Rally / BNP / Hartal

