No one should think about 'minus two' formula: Fakhrul

No one should think of implementing the 'minus two' formula again or engage in any such action, excluding the BNP as part of a plot, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (3 November).

Speaking at a memorial meeting, he also said there were failed attempts to depoliticise and implement the 'minus-two' formula during the 1/11 political changeover in 2007.

"No one should even think about following that path. We want to make it clear that you should not try to do anything to exclude the BNP as part of any plots because the people of Bangladesh will never accept it," Fakhrul said.

He said the Awami League tried to split the BNP in various ways but has failed, and no one will be able to do so in the future either.

Without naming anyone, he said an adviser to the interim government made an unexpected and unwarranted comment suggesting that politicians are restless to go to power.

"This is very unfortunate. We do not expect an individual of his status to make such remarks."

The Dhaka South City unit of the BNP organised the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, to mark the fifth death anniversary of Sadeque Hossain Khoka, the former mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation and BNP vice-chairman.

Earlier on Saturday, Road, Transport and Bridges and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan had said, "There's no money in the banks. Politicians seem desperate to go to power, and we, too, wish to return to our work."

Fakhrul said politicians not only aspire to return to power, but they have also sacrificed their lives, endured repression and suppression, and worked tirelessly to free Bangladesh from Sheikh Hasina's grip.

He said they are advocating for the prompt restoration of democracy by holding national elections, as the longer the government delays the polls, the greater the chance Hasina and her cohorts will have to revive.

Fakhrul reiterates BNP's opposition to banning political parties

"I would like to say again that it creates an atmosphere for holding the elections quickly by removing garbage from the state institutions. You have been given that responsibility, and we are cooperating with you. Now, you should cooperate with us. Don't try to mislead people by claiming that we are anxious to return to power," the BNP leader said.

As a political party, he said the BNP aims to return to power, with its leaders and workers actively engaging in politics to run the country and ensure the welfare of the people.

Describing how BNP leaders and workers have faced various acts of repression and sacrificed their lives during Awami League rule, Fakhrul said the immense sacrifices of the BNP cannot be in vain.

He urged the BNP leaders and workers not to engage in any actions that could tarnish the party's image or lead to criticism of the party. "Don't let anyone do that. Keep it in mind."

The BNP leader observed that Bangladesh still cannot overcome the crisis, even though the autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina has fled to India.

"We have been freed from the grasp of an awful monster, but there is no relief, as it seems we are still trapped since the government of the people has not yet been established," he said.

Fakhrul said they have extended their support to an interim government headed by a respected figure like Dr Muhammad Yunus, which will oversee the government until the elections are held.

"Our madam [Khaleda Zia] has always respected him, and we hold him in high regard as well. The entire world respects you [Chief Adviser Prof Yunus]. You have a huge reputation globally, and maintaining that is now your major responsibility. You have been entrusted with the task of restoring democracy in Bangladesh, which means you must hand over power to an elected parliament and government by conducting a fair and acceptable election," he said.

Fakhrul said the Awami League has devastated the country and its economy over the past 15 years by plundering and syphoning off public funds abroad.

"The greatest damage has been done to the morale of the people of Bangladesh, and now thieves are everywhere, from banks to other offices."

He recalled Sadeque Hossain Khoka's contributions to the country's Liberation War, nation-building, and the strengthening of the BNP.

From head to toe, Fakhrul said Khoka embodied the spirit of a politician who was genuinely friendly and approachable with his workers.

The BNP leader said they feel the absence of a charismatic leader like Khoka during any national and political crisis.