No non-partisan govt, EC won't be abolished: Tofail Ahmed

UNB
12 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 06:13 pm

Tofail Ahmed
File Photo: UNB

There will be no non-partisan government in the country, Awami League (AL) Advisory Council member Tofail Ahmed said on Monday (12 September).

"There will be no non-partisan government and the Election commission will not be abolished," he said while talking to reporters after attending a views-exchange meeting with party leaders held at Sadar upazila parishad auditorium in Bhola district.

"Election commission has been formed through rules and Chief Election Commissioner and others were appointed through search committee. BNP should thank its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for sustaining the party through speeches and he should be given a Nobel Prize for it," said Tofail.

Talking about natural gas in Bhola, the Awami League MP said the gas crisis will be mitigated once Bhola-Barishal Bridge opens.

Expressing profound grief over the demise of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, praesidium member of Awami League and deputy leader of the House, Tofail said she was a great leader and made a great contribution to the party.

 

