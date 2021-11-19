No new political party to face any impediment in Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said no new political party will face any obstruction in waging any movement in this multiparty democratic country, but they will not be allowed to damage the lives and property of people.



"If anyone (group) wants to form a party they can do it because there's a multiparty democracy here. There'll be no obstruction here," she said while addressing a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee at her official residence Ganabhaban.



Sheikh Hasina said BNP-Jamaat is always hyperactive to make every development activity of the government controversial. "No matter how much good work we do, they come up with an attempt to create a controversy. BNP-Jamaat is hyperactive here," she said.



Noting that some new parties are being formed, the PM said she asked the IGP on Thursday that those who want to form new political parties should be allowed to do so. "Let them form parties and work because it's essential in Bangladesh," she said.



"If they want to bring out processions, they can. Why do we hinder their processions? They can do all sorts of movements, but they can't burn people to death and cause any damage to any life and property. We'll have to take care of it," she said.



Hasina said the Awami League government ensured development in every sector of the country, including education and health.



She said Bangladesh attained the overall development significantly and rural people are also being benefited with touch of that development. "Today, 99.99 percent have come under electricity coverage."



"As the wheel of development is running, Bangladesh achieved the status of a developing country despite false propaganda carried out against Bangladesh unnecessarily. Even some people of our country carry out propaganda, saying that it's not right to say that Bangladesh has graduated to a developing country. It's most unfortunate," said the Prime Minister.



Hasina, also the President of Awami League, asked every member of its working committee to work on countering the propaganda.



"Every member of our working committee will have to remain alert about them and who they are, what their objectives are, and what they want to do. The AL members need to know these, protest these and do whatever necessary to counter these," she said.