Extend current parliament's term for 5 more years: DU professor

A Dhaka University (DU) professor has proposed extending the current parliament's term by five more years without holding the national elections.

"The parliament could not function properly for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic," DU's Sociology Professor AKM Jamal Uddin said while addressing a programme by the Dhaka University Teachers' Association on Monday (22 May).

The programme was organised on the university campus protesting BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand's "death threat" against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government, various institutions and people failed to function properly and the country was not properly managed.

"Therefore, it is necessary to extend the parliament's term by five more years. In case that is not possible, the extension can be approved for at least two more years," said Professor Jamal Uddin, who is an avid Awami League supporter.

He urged the prime minister, political parties and the country's civil society to take his suggestion into account.