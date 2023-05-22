Extend current parliament's term for 5 more years: DU professor

Politics

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Extend current parliament's term for 5 more years: DU professor

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Extend current parliament&#039;s term for 5 more years: DU professor

A Dhaka University (DU) professor has proposed extending the current parliament's term by five more years without holding the national elections.

"The parliament could not function properly for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic," DU's Sociology Professor AKM Jamal Uddin said while addressing a programme by the Dhaka University Teachers' Association on Monday (22 May).

The programme was organised on the university campus protesting BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand's "death threat" against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government, various institutions and people failed to function properly and the country was not properly managed.

"Therefore, it is necessary to extend the parliament's term by five more years. In case that is not possible, the extension can be approved for at least two more years," said Professor Jamal Uddin, who is an avid Awami League supporter.

He urged the prime minister, political parties and the country's civil society to take his suggestion into account.

Top News

government / Dhaka University / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

7h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

7h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

9h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

9h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities