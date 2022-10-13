No need to evaluate all elections based on Gaibandha-5 polls: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:27 pm

Related News

No need to evaluate all elections based on Gaibandha-5 polls: CEC

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:27 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal on Thursday said Gaibandha-5 by-polls cannot be held as a standard for evaluating all elections in the country.

"We should not evaluate all elections based on just one election," he made the statement during a press briefing today following the catastrophic outcome in the Gaibandha-5 elections on Wednesday (12 October).

When asked how the Election Commission would handle a large scale election considering how the Gaibandha polls turned out, the CEC said, "Only time will tell. We will take action according to the situation at hand. 

"We should not evaluate all elections based on one election."

The by-poll in Gaibandha-5 constituency was suspended after a slew of "rampant irregularities" including voters being forced to cast votes for certain candidates, disconnected CCTV cameras and more than one person entering the ballot booths.

In the first move of its kind seen in Bangladesh's democratic history, the Election Commission (EC) suspended voting around four hours after it began at 8:00am as the environment at polling centres "went out of control" amid allegations of vote rigging using the hotly debated electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Irregularities had taken place in a few polling centres which suggests that the situation might have been similar in all centres. Thus, the election commission decided to suspend voting in the Gaibandha-5 by-polls," said the CEC.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commissioner (EC) / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Gaibandha-5 by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

4h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

22m | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

3h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

18h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'