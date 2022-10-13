No need to evaluate all elections based on Gaibandha-5 polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal on Thursday said Gaibandha-5 by-polls cannot be held as a standard for evaluating all elections in the country.

"We should not evaluate all elections based on just one election," he made the statement during a press briefing today following the catastrophic outcome in the Gaibandha-5 elections on Wednesday (12 October).

When asked how the Election Commission would handle a large scale election considering how the Gaibandha polls turned out, the CEC said, "Only time will tell. We will take action according to the situation at hand.

The by-poll in Gaibandha-5 constituency was suspended after a slew of "rampant irregularities" including voters being forced to cast votes for certain candidates, disconnected CCTV cameras and more than one person entering the ballot booths.

In the first move of its kind seen in Bangladesh's democratic history, the Election Commission (EC) suspended voting around four hours after it began at 8:00am as the environment at polling centres "went out of control" amid allegations of vote rigging using the hotly debated electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Irregularities had taken place in a few polling centres which suggests that the situation might have been similar in all centres. Thus, the election commission decided to suspend voting in the Gaibandha-5 by-polls," said the CEC.