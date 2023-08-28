Do politics, but don’t burn people, Quader warns BNP

Addressing BNP leaders, the Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said they can do politics but there will be repercussions if they immolate people.

The BNP's movement has fallen flat as no movement can be created by calling it online from London, Quader said at a rally in Dhaka on Monday.

He said Tarique Rahman "escaped to London pledging not to do politics but now calling for movement through remote control."

The BNP's movement has fumbled as indicated by the opposition's changing alliances and demands, the AL general secretary said.

He said no movement ever becomes successful without people's involvement and there is no people's involvement in the BNP's; it is a movement of mere BNP leaders and activists, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP leaders have gone to Singapore together and a Jatiya Party leader also joined them.

"Political talks are going on both in the country and abroad. Do politics but do not hatch conspiracy and do not make criticism," he said.

Quader said, "Ziaur Rahman could not beat Sheikh Hasina in 1975. But on 21 August 2004, her son Tarique Rahman tried to kill Sheikh Hasina."

Asking the opposition why they obstructed the investigation of 21 August grenade attack, Quader said, "Harkat-ul-Jihad's number one killer Mufti Hannan said in his deposition that there was a conspiracy to kill Sheikh Hasina from Hawa Bhavan."

He warned if BNP assumes power again, there will be bloodshed in the country.

"They (BNP) will annihilate the existence of freedom fighters. BNP is a big resort to and main patron of communalism and militancy. If they (BNP) come to power again, they will make Bangladesh Pakistan for sure," Quader said.

AL's science and technology sub-committee arranged the development and peace rally at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium.

Chaired by AL science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, the rally was addressed, among others, by former IEB president Nurul Huda, its vice-president Nuruzzaman, general secretary Engineer SM Manjurul Haque Manju and Bangabandhu Engineers' Council president Prof Dr Habibur Rahman.