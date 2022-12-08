No more rally blocking roads: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that permission will no longer be granted to hold rallies while blocking roads and causing public suffering.

"No more gatherings will be allowed on the streets blocking roads. We will not do so either. The venue for Friday's Dhaka (south) city AL rally was south gate of the Stadium. I asked them to hold the rally at Natyamancha," he said.

He made the remarks during his inaugural speech while presiding over a joint AL meeting and its associate organisations at the party's central office in Bangabandhu Avenue.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that BNP has been instigating conflicts centering the 10 December rally engaging communal and militant forces.

"They are set to carry out arson terrorism and on Wednesday, they executed their plot to kill people," he said, adding, "Arson terrorism and attacking the police have started. We feared these incidents would happen."

