No more peace rallies, time for resistance: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 08:53 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said to confront BNP's destructive programmes his party will no longer hold peace rallies but will go for resistance.

"Enough of peace rallies, the hideout of murderers and evil forces must be destroyed," Qauder said at the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League's peace rally in the capital on Sunday.

Warning against the opposition party's conspiracy against the country in the name of movements, he said BNP wants a repeat of 15 August.

He claimed that BNP is threatening to kill Sheikh Hasina in the name of its 1-point movement to oust the government.

Quader mentioned that on 19 May a BNP leader in Rajshahi said that Sheikh Hasina should be sent to the graveyard.

Awami League leaders Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Sheikh Bajlur Rahman, and SM Mannan Kochi were present among others at the rally.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

