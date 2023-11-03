No innocent BNP leader or activist being arrested: Razzaque

Politics

UNB
03 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

No innocent BNP leader or activist being arrested: Razzaque

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect people's lives, vehicles and state assets and to keep the shops open and law enforcement working to ensure the safety and security of the people," Razzaque said.

UNB
03 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 10:01 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The law enforcement agencies are arresting only the culprits and terrorists after looking through all available video footage, and no peaceful and innocent activists of BNP are being arrested, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said on Friday.

"Not a single BNP activist was arrested in any upazila of Tangail," said the agri minister while speaking at a programme in Tangail's Dhanbari Upazila this morning.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) in cooperation with the Department of Agricultural Extension and Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) organised the event.

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect people's lives, vehicles and state assets and to keep the shops open and law enforcement working to ensure the safety and security of the people," Razzaque said.

The minister said, "BNP is doing madness and creating anarchy to foil the upcoming elections in the country. And this is their instinctive characteristics. BNP is a party which is devoid of democratic spirit and values. In 2014, 2015, they carried out arson, vandalism and violence, in the same way they carried out the brutal attack on 28 October. The policeman was brutally beaten to death, which is not acceptable at all," the AL leader added.

The minister expressed hope that BNP will leave the path of terrorism and violence and participate in the elections and help to guide the country on the path of prosperity.

Earlier, the agriculture minister inaugurated the Dhanbari regional office of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).

Bangladesh / Top News

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque / BNP / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

13h | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories
Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

7h | TBS Career