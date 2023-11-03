No innocent BNP leader or activist being arrested: Razzaque

The law enforcement agencies are arresting only the culprits and terrorists after looking through all available video footage, and no peaceful and innocent activists of BNP are being arrested, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said on Friday.

"Not a single BNP activist was arrested in any upazila of Tangail," said the agri minister while speaking at a programme in Tangail's Dhanbari Upazila this morning.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) in cooperation with the Department of Agricultural Extension and Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) organised the event.

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect people's lives, vehicles and state assets and to keep the shops open and law enforcement working to ensure the safety and security of the people," Razzaque said.

The minister said, "BNP is doing madness and creating anarchy to foil the upcoming elections in the country. And this is their instinctive characteristics. BNP is a party which is devoid of democratic spirit and values. In 2014, 2015, they carried out arson, vandalism and violence, in the same way they carried out the brutal attack on 28 October. The policeman was brutally beaten to death, which is not acceptable at all," the AL leader added.

The minister expressed hope that BNP will leave the path of terrorism and violence and participate in the elections and help to guide the country on the path of prosperity.

Earlier, the agriculture minister inaugurated the Dhanbari regional office of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).