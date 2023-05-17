No incident of withdrawing security protocol for diplomats since Bangladesh's independence: BNP

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said there has been no incident of withdrawing security protocol for foreign diplomats in the last 51 years since the country gained independence.

The government did not get any benefits from foreigners, so their decisions have become irrational, Khandaker Mosharraf said while addressing a BNP rally in Dhaka on Wednesday (17 May).

Addressing the people, he further said, "Be careful not to step into any conspiracy or trap. The government will be ousted and be forced to hold elections under a non-partisan government."

"There is corruption in Bangladesh from the highest level to the lowest.

"The middle class is becoming poorer while the government is increasing prices of daily necessities as per their wish," he said.

Stating that people of the country refrain from participating in votes under the ruling government, he said, "Only 14% of the votes were cast in a by-election a few days ago. This means that no one wants to vote under this government."

This senior leader of the BNP also said, "No dictatorship just goes away. It has to be removed. So, there is no alternative to an uprising to oustthis government."

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "This government has filed at least 50 cases against the top leaders of BNP. How much torture this government has done!"

Alleging that this government has robbed the people of this country by looting banks and the Hallmark scam, he said, "Now there is an attempt to loot our sovereignty, we will not let it happen in our lifetime. We will ensure the defence of the country by bringing down this government."

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The prime minister has been talking strangely lately. She said votes were stolen during Ziaur Rahman's regime. You are stealing votes and calling others thieves."

BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintu, Social Welfare Secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan, Student Affairs Secretary Rafiqul Islam Bakul, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam, BNP leader Tabith Awal were present, among others, at the rally under the chairmanship of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman and moderated by member secretary Aminul Haque.

The procession started around 2pm and ended around 4pm. Hundreds of leaders and activists gathered in the capital's Badda area with banners and placards before noon to participate in the programme.

However, although this programme is called a "silent" march, many leaders and activists raised various slogans. Many people were also seen taking part in the march on motorcycles.