No govt can stay in power through anarchy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the fall of this government is imminent as no government can stay in power based on anarchism.

In a statement issued Saturday (20 May), the BNP spokesperson also condemned and protested the attacks on party leaders and activists during Friday's protest rallies in different parts of the country.

"Under the government's brutal and oppressive rule, characterised by violent attacks, the democratic rights, including freedom of expression, in Bangladesh have been severely undermined. The government is now using the language of guns against democratic people," Fakhrul said.

He claimed that the government is orchestrating attacks, using party cadres and law enforcement forces, against peaceful programmes in an attempt to quell the oppressed people who refuse to remain silent any longer.

At least 30 people including police personnel were injured in a clash between the BNP men and police during a protest rally at the Khulna Press Club premises on Friday. Ten people were detained from the rally venue. Police later sued 1,300 unnamed people in connection with the clash.

Mirza Fakhrul demanded the unconditional release of the leaders arrested in Khulna and other parts of the country.

120 BNP men arrested in Jashore

BNP leaders alleged that police were arresting party supporters to create panic and thwart BNP's protest rally in Jashore scheduled for 27 May.

Advocate Syed Saberul Haque Sabu, member secretary of Jashore BNP, claimed that at least 120 leaders and activists of the party were arrested since 17 May.