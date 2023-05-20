No govt can stay in power through anarchy: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

No govt can stay in power through anarchy: Fakhrul

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the fall of this government is imminent as no government can stay in power based on anarchism.

In a statement issued Saturday (20 May), the BNP spokesperson also condemned and protested the attacks on party leaders and activists during Friday's protest rallies in different parts of the country.

"Under the government's brutal and oppressive rule, characterised by violent attacks, the democratic rights, including freedom of expression, in Bangladesh have been severely undermined. The government is now using the language of guns against democratic people," Fakhrul said.

He claimed that the government is orchestrating attacks, using party cadres and law enforcement forces, against peaceful programmes in an attempt to quell the oppressed people who refuse to remain silent any longer.

At least 30 people including police personnel were injured in a clash between the BNP men and police during a protest rally at the Khulna Press Club premises on Friday. Ten people were detained from the rally venue. Police later sued 1,300 unnamed people in connection with the clash.

Mirza Fakhrul demanded the unconditional release of the leaders arrested in Khulna and other parts of the country.

120 BNP men arrested in Jashore

BNP leaders alleged that police were arresting party supporters to create panic and thwart BNP's protest rally in Jashore scheduled for 27 May.  

Advocate Syed Saberul Haque Sabu, member secretary of Jashore BNP, claimed that at least 120 leaders and activists of the party were arrested since 17 May.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

1h | TBS Entertainment
Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

8h | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities