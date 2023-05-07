No foreign pressure for caretaker govt: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said there is no foreign pressure for restoring the caretaker government system in Bangladesh.

"The European Union, the USA, the UK or any other friendly country never put pressure on Bangladesh over the caretaker government system. No country has interfered in the internal matters of Bangladesh," he said.

Quader made the remarks while talking to journalists after a board meeting of the Bridge Authority at Setu Bhaban in the capital's Banani area.

He said BNP wants a caretaker government which can assure the party of getting elected in polls.

Caretaker governments made biassed behaviour in 2001 and 2006, he said, adding, "We don't want to bring a dead issue like caretaker government to life."

The AL general secretary said the unnatural caretaker government stayed in power for two years but it was supposed to stay for three months.

"The caretaker government carried out attacks on our leaders and workers. The people don't want such a caretaker government," he said.

The minister said today's Election Commission is independent and neutral. "What's the problem of the BNP joining polls under this commission? This commission is making all-out efforts to hold a neutral election," he said.

He said the elections will be held under the Election Commission as per the constitution.

About Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's arrest in 2007, Quader said the one-eleven government had arrested the then leader of the opposition and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

The then caretaker government had imposed an illegal ban on Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina to prevent her from entering Bangladesh after receiving treatments in the United States.

During that period, the concerned aviation authorities were asked not to issue tickets to Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh-bound flight, he added.

Sheikh Hasina returned to the country defying all obstacles and conspiracy with courage, he said.