No foreign pressure for caretaker govt: Quader

Politics

BSS
07 May, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:24 pm

Related News

No foreign pressure for caretaker govt: Quader

BSS
07 May, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:24 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said there is no foreign pressure for restoring the caretaker government system in Bangladesh.

"The European Union, the USA, the UK or any other friendly country never put pressure on Bangladesh over the caretaker government system. No country has interfered in the internal matters of Bangladesh," he said.

Quader made the remarks while talking to journalists after a board meeting of the Bridge Authority at Setu Bhaban in the capital's Banani area.

He said BNP wants a caretaker government which can assure the party of getting elected in polls.

Caretaker governments made biassed behaviour in 2001 and 2006, he said, adding, "We don't want to bring a dead issue like caretaker government to life."

The AL general secretary said the unnatural caretaker government stayed in power for two years but it was supposed to stay for three months.

"The caretaker government carried out attacks on our leaders and workers. The people don't want such a caretaker government," he said.

The minister said today's Election Commission is independent and neutral. "What's the problem of the BNP joining polls under this commission? This commission is making all-out efforts to hold a neutral election," he said.

He said the elections will be held under the Election Commission as per the constitution.

About Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's arrest in 2007, Quader said the one-eleven government had arrested the then leader of the opposition and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

The then caretaker government had imposed an illegal ban on Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina to prevent her from entering Bangladesh after receiving treatments in the United States.

During that period, the concerned aviation authorities were asked not to issue tickets to Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh-bound flight, he added.

Sheikh Hasina returned to the country defying all obstacles and conspiracy with courage, he said.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / Caretaker Government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

5h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

8h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

43m | TBS Entertainment
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

2h | TBS SPORTS
Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

22h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work