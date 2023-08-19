No foreign country to come forward to save AL regime: Fakhrul

UNB
19 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:48 pm

File photo
File photo

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said no foreign country will come forward to protect the current Awami League government if a turbulent wave of people is created to oust the regime.

Speaking at a rally prior to bringing out a march toward Moghbazar from Nayapaltan in the capital, he also asked the government to free ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition to pave the way for her advanced treatment abroad.

"We know that this government has been remaining in power depending on foreign countries. No foreigner will come forward when that tumultuous wave of people is created," the BNP leader warned.

He said the government has destroyed the judiciary, administration and parliament and the country's economy. "So, our only target now is to ensure the fall of this regime. A new horizon will begin with the fall of this government."

The BNP leader called upon the government not to disrupt their party's peaceful movement.

As part of the party's countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka south and north city unit organised the march from Nayapaltan to Moghbazar in the capital to press home their demand for the unconditional release of party chief Khaleda Zia and her advanced treatment abroad.

Fakhrul said their party chief is very sick and she is now at the crossroads of death and life.

"Our leader Khaleda Zia must be freed (without any condition) immediately. We almost all parties agreed to the one-point demand, which includes the release of all political prisoners, including Khaleda Zia," he said.

Fakhrul said Khaleda is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital with serious ailments as the government is not allowing her to go abroad for advanced treatment.

"We would like to clearly say the Hasina government will have to bear all the responsibilities if anything bad happens to her in captivity," he also warned.

Narrating the BNP chief's various contributions to the country and its people, he said keeping that popular leader in confinement in this way is a complete violation of human rights.

The BNP leader said the doctors have been repeatedly saying to send her abroad to receive treatment at any advanced centre, but the government is not paying heed to it. "They're not doing this because they know that if she comes out of captivity, their throne will be shaken."

He said the current illegal and unconstitutional government has been ruling the country for 15 years by deceiving people and resorting to lies.

