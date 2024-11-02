‘No fascist power can foil our movement’: Shibir president

Islami Chhatra Shibir President Monjurul Islam spoke at the “activists’ conference 2024’ of the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami in the capital’s Dhupkhola today (2 November). Photo: TBS

Islami Chhatra Shibir will continue its movement despite the fascist powers who have attempted to foil their efforts, the organisation's President Monjurul Islam said today (2 November).

"Those who wanted to ban our movement have faced a ban today," he said while speaking at the "activists' conference 2024' of the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami in the capital's Dhupkhola.

He further said, throughout history, authoritarian rulers have attempted to suppress Shibir's movement through extreme oppression, but they have consistently failed and will continue to fail in their efforts to silence the voices of their activists.

At the event, the Shibir president said, "The main goal of the Islami Chhatra Shibir activists is to seek the satisfaction of Allah, and those dedicated to this cause cannot secretly engage in any wrongdoing."

He emphasised that their movement is resilient and cannot be extinguished.

The Shibir president also urged its workers to prioritise extensive campaign efforts.

