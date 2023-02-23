No external pressure influenced govt's stance on Khaleda’s activities in politics: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Haque has said that there has been no international pressure on the government regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's participation in politics.

"Khaleda Zia was released from prison on two conditions that she will receive treatment staying at her residence and will refrain from travelling abroad," the minister said while responding to a question from journalists at the end of a seminar on the Rohingya crisis organised in Dhaka on Thursday.

"There was no such condition in the release application mentioning she will not be able to do politics," Anisul Haque said, adding that the government is not bothered if Khaleda Zia is participating in politics or not.

The minister also said, "Not even a word of the constitution will be defied while holding the national elections. The government wants an inclusive election with the participation of all parties. However, it's up to the parties if they want to take part or not."

Earlier on 19 February, The law minister said that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia can take part in politics, but she is barred from contesting in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption.

The government will not interfere in her doing politics, the minister said adding "Whether she will do politics or not, it is her personal matter."

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in response said the BNP and Begum Zia will decide about her next election participation and politics, not the government.

"AL cannot decide whether or not Khaleda can do politics. The ruling party's statements on Khaleda being barred from contesting in the next election is not lawful as she has every right to do so," Fakhrul told The Business Standard.

Replying to if Khaleda Zia will participate in the ongoing political movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, it will depend on her health condition and the party's consensus.