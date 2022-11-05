No elections under Hasina govt: Fakhrul at Barishal rally

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reiterated that there will be no election under the current government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"There will be no election under this government, the word is clear. This government must resign, the parliament must be dissolved, a new government will come and form a new election commission - the next elections will be held under that government," said Fakhrul while addressing BNP's divisional rally in Barishal Saturday (5 November).

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam addressed the party's divisional rally in Barishal pic.twitter.com/Fe7Fd3ITYj— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) November 5, 2022

He further said Awami League has destroyed all the achievements of BNP one by one.

"We had established multi-party democracy in this country, which the Awami League destroyed and established a one-party rule instead," said the BNP leader.

He also claimed that leaders and activists of BNP are being attacked and sued.

"Today our scholars are detained, no one is safe. Awami League has stolen thousands of crores of taka in the name of quick rental electricity," the BNP leader alleged.

He further said that this government brags about development, but 42% of the people in this country are living below the extreme poverty line.