No election legitimacy if major parties boycott: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 02:22 pm

Related News

No election legitimacy if major parties boycott: CEC

"We have to understand the difference between legality and legitimacy. The election can be legal, but it may not be legitimate,” the CEC said while talking to journalists on Thursday (6 April)

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 02:22 pm
No election legitimacy if major parties boycott: CEC

There will be no legitimacy if major political parties do not participate in the upcoming Jatiya Sangshad polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

"If the big parties do not participate at all, there will be a crisis in the legality of the elections. The legitimacy may go down to zero. We have to understand the difference between legality and legitimacy. The election can be legal, but it may not be legitimate," the CEC said while talking to journalists on Thursday (6 April).

He said the biggest challenge the Election Commission faces is whether all or major parties will participate in the upcoming national polls or not.

"EVM or ballot is not a big challenge in our elections. The biggest challenge in our elections is the political crisis that prevails. Whether all or major parties will participate in the election or not, that is a big challenge," he added.

The CEC also said, "Ensuring 100% fair voting is not possible with either EVM or ballot paper. But we also maintained that it was safer to use EVM than ballots."

Earlier, emphasising the voting security of EVMs, the CEC had said it was impossible for even "Albert Einstein to change the actual voting result" through the machines.

"Critics say the result of the electric voting can be changed in the last ten minutes. But it is impossible, not even Einstein can do this job in ten minutes," he told reporters in February. 

In March, Awal said the elections conducted with EVMs are reliable so far and no complaint has yet been received regarding their use. 

Amid a budget crunch, the Election Commission on Monday announced that no EVMs would be used in any of the 300 constituencies in the next parliamentary election. 

The EC had earlier announced the plan of using EVMs in 150 seats following several dialogues with a number of political parties.

"Due to the non-availability of funds for the purchase of EVMs, the uncertainty of getting Tk1,200 crore needed to repair the existing EVMs, and objection from most of the political parties, the commission may have changed its decision on EVMs," said EC Secretary Jahangir Alam after a meeting of the EC on Monday.

Bangladesh / Top News

election / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Jatiya Sangsad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

56m | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

4h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

2h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

21m | TBS Stories
Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Money Flow
How do hackers hack our passwords?

How do hackers hack our passwords?

3h | Tech Talk
Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds