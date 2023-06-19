No election in country unless there is caretaker government: Fakhrul

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:18 pm

No election in country unless there is caretaker government: Fakhrul

Photo:TBS
Photo:TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the national elections must only be held under a caretaker government, until then there will be none in the country.

Speaking as chief guest at the BNP's youth rally in Bogura on Monday, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The youth have participated in a great movement. Tariq Rahman has managed to ensure that. From Tetulia to the banks of the Padma in Rajshahi, the youth have gathered here…This country is yours [youth]. You will save it. 

"The democracy that has been lost must be brought back. Freedom and sovereignty are endangered today and must be protected," he added.

The rally started at the Central High School grounds in Bogura at 4:00pm, organised by Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal.

Fakhrul said, "This government cannot give jobs to talented people for political reasons. They cannot offer any business opportunity. Four crore unemployed are not getting jobs.

"They [government] promised door-to-door jobs. But the government could not keep that promise."

Referring to the issue of load-shedding in the country, Fakhrul remarked that the Awami League consumes all resources.

 

