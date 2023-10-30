No dialogue with 'terrorist party' BNP: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today ruled out any dialogue with BNP, terming it a terrorist party.

"There is no question of dialogue with the BNP as it has turned into a terrorist party under Tarique Rahman's control," Hasan, who also serves as Awami League Joint General Secretary, told journalists at his ministry office.

"BNP is no longer a political party. It is now a terrorist party. A party which clashed with the very existence of the state through attacking the residence of the Chief Justice (CJ), burning down ambulances and killing police, can never be a political party. BNP has turned into a terrorist organisation," he said.

The minister said this while replying to a query of reporters after unwrapping the cover of the seventh part of a book named 'Sangbadpatra Bangabandhu' published by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) at his ministry's office at secretariat here.

PIB director general Zafar Wazed and other officials of the institute were present at the function.

Dr Hasan said Awami League (AL) as a political party can hold dialogue with anybody. However, discussion could be held with the parties which believe in democratic norms and respect the country's constitution, legal and judicial systems, he said.

But, he said, BNP has returned to the fury of terror like 2013, 2014 and 2015 to make their Saturday's rally a success. They burnt down public transports when a bus helper died in the Demra area in the city, he said.

The information minister said AL organized a peace rally on 28 October where about two lakh people gathered. AL supporters have shown their utmost patience despite all provocations of the BNP, he said adding BNP attacked a peace rally in Lalmonirhat, killing a Sramik League worker.

Pointing out the death of a youth at city's Mohammadpur area yesterday the minister said he died falling from the rooftop while jumping from one building to another as he was fleeing after being chased by a crowd following setting fire on a bus.

Replying to another query over the three-day blockade called by BNP from Tuesday, Hasan Mahmud said they called the blockade to spread their anarchy across the country. Their main intention is to carry out attacks and violence, he said, adding the common people will take proper steps against them.

Replying to another query over the concern of the US government and European Union (EU) on Saturday's incidents, the information minister said, "We think that their concern will help to stop the violence. We are also expressing our deep concern and hope that the US visa policy will be executed against the perpetrators of Saturday's incidents."

About the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, Dr Hasan said BNP has claimed that her life is in risk and she will not be survived if she is not sent abroad. But the US doctors have said that her health is stable and she is now better than before, he said adding he also wishes for the early recovery of Khaleda Zia.