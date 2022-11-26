No dialogue with BNP over election: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Awami League is not interested in holding any talks with the BNP over the upcoming national election.

She also noted that the party (BNP) will be held accountable if they kill innocent people with arson violence under the guise of political movement.

"If BNP burns anyone to death in the name of movement, there will be no concessions for them," said the prime minister while addressing the 6th conference of Mohila Awami League, the women's wing of the ruling party, Saturday (26 November).

PM Hasina further said, "Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman are all murderers."

"What right do they have to do politics in the country? Still, we believe in democracy. Khaleda Zia and Tarique Zia are convicted criminals. The FBI provided witnesses against Tarique?" she said in her speech as the chief guest.

Highlighting the various development activities of the government, the PM said that the aim of the government is to develop the lives of people.

"However, what has BNP done? There is no such place in Bangladesh where they did not torture people. People could not live in peace because of BNP's tyranny and terror. BNP-Jamaat came to power and continued to persecute the people of the country in the same way as the Pakistani occupation forces have perpetrated."

Meher Afroz Chumki was named the president and Shabnam Jahan Shila was named the general secretary of Mohila Awami League at the conference.

The prime minister announced that hostels for working women will be set up at the district and upazila levels.

"There is special provision for women in every field. In every family, houses are allotted to men as well as women equally. Women are advancing in all sectors," PM Hasina added.