No decision yet on nomination of alliance members: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Saturday the party has not made any decisions regarding the nomination of its partners within the 14-party alliance.

"The focus at the moment is not on alliance partners but rather on selecting candidates who enjoy popularity among the people," Quader said at Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi today.

Quader said, "Our leader, Sheikh Hasina, heads the 14-party alliance. We have not reached a decision on whether we will need partners or not. This decision depends on the formation of alliances by our opponents. If they create a significant alliance, we will respond in kind. Otherwise, there is no need for unnecessary alliances.

"We will not form alliances without a strategic purpose," Quader added.

Responding to inquiries from journalists, Quader said, "Nominations will be granted based on a mix of new and established candidates. In cases where the incumbent candidates have lost favor with the public, we need to reconsider. The primary criterion for nomination is the electability of candidates. As for the number of incumbent lawmakers who may be excluded or re-nominated, such figures have not been finalised. We are considering individuals who will enhance our party's standing among the people in the upcoming elections."