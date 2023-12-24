No decision yet on candidate cancellation: EC Alamgir

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 04:01 pm

The Election Commission (EC) has not made any decisions as of yet regarding cancelling candidates, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today (24 December). 

"The EC doesn't cancel candidates. That authority is in the hands of returning officers. In some cases, there are financial penalties and legal proceedings as per the law," he said while speaking to reporters at his office in Agargaon's Nirbachon Bhaban this afternoon.

Regarding the cancellation of candidatures, Alamgir said such decisions won't be made hastily. 

"Once an investigation report is in hand, it will be thoroughly reviewed. Then there will be discussions as per the rules, and the concerned individual will be heard regarding the allegations against them. After a comprehensive verification and selection process, a decision will be made," said the election commissioner.

Asked about the ongoing investigation on AKM Bahauddin Bahar, the Cumilla-6 Awami League candidate over allegations of assaulting journalists, the election commissioner said, "We have assigned the district administration to file a report after investigating the matter within 24 hours. There is still time. After getting the investigation report, we will analyse the matter to take action as per the rules."

"There are over 1,800 candidates. How many supporters do they have? It's not just one candidate in a seat; If we consider six or seven individuals on average, they have a lot of supporters. There might be some minor incidents there. This is a tradition in all of Bangladesh's elections. No deviation this time either," Alamgir said when asked why the EC is failing to manage the election environment.

"We're delivering a tough message everywhere working to ensure a peaceful voting environment with ample security measures," he added.

He further added, "It's essential to asses how much a candidate is violating the code of conduct. Minor breaches should not incur severe penalties, while major violations should not escape severe consequences."

The election commissioner said that the decision of the BNP to boycott the vote posed a challenge to them.

"The electoral process would have been more balanced if BNP and other major political parties participated. Their absence makes it challenging for us. We would easily get a positive result with their presence," Md Alamgir said.

Meanwhile, the EC commissioner alleged that the BNP has been trying to hinder the electoral process. 

"If they are peacefully calling people to refrain from voting, and we have no complaints on that. Anyone can peacefully call for an abstention. They are, however, engaging in actions prohibited by our electoral laws."

"This has posed a bit of a challenge for us," Md Alamgir further said.

