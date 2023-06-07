No crisis in country that calls for UN mediation: AL

There is no political crisis in Bangladesh right now requiring the United Nations to mediate, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"There is no decision yet regarding any talks with the BNP … It is our own problem and we will solve it ourselves. Ahead of the last election, the prime minister called for a dialogue," he said on Wednesday.

Quader's remarks came a day after AL advisory council member and 14-party alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu said the party can hold talks with the BNP if the UN mediates.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The Election Commission has become more democratic following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiatives. The electoral system has also become more democratic."

He was talking to reporters after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait at Dhanmondi-32 on the occasion of the historic Six-Point Day.

"Our democracy is complete. Institutional progress is underway. So there is no need for any outside mediation, any outside intervention. We will solve our problems by ourselves. Time will tell what will happen. For now, no decision has been made about talks."

"They (BNP) are threatening to kill our leader. What do we discuss with them? Now they just complain. They complained to America. What did they get by complaining to the European Union? Nothing. Now they want UN intervention."

During a rally by the 14-party alliance on Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday, Amu said the United Nations had previously played a role in bringing the two parties – the BNP and the Awami League – together.

"We are willing to have a face-to-face discussion with the BNP to identify the barriers to a fair election and find ways to address them."

He suggested, if necessary, a UN representative could be involved.

Speaking on this, Information and Broadcasting Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said it was Amu's personal remark and it is not the statement of the government or the Awami League or the 14-party alliance.

"Amir Hossain Amu is one of the senior leaders of our 14-party alliance. And it was his personal statement. There was no discussion over this in our party or the government. Even, it was not discussed in the 14-party alliance," he added.

Replying to a query from a journalist at his ministry, he also said, "When communicating with Amir Hossain, he claimed that he didn't say what appeared in the mass media.

"However, it was his personal opinion and the issue was not discussed in the party or the government or the 14-party."

Amu also addressed a discussion organised by the party on the occasion of the Six-Point Day on Wednesday. This time he said no one was invited to talks to discuss the election and there is no opportunity to invite anyone.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, however, thinks there is no alternative to talks.

In response to a journalist's query after a programme in the afternoon, he said, "The Awami League has been in power for a long time. It believes in the power of the people. And for the continuation of the people's power, we have to discuss with everyone."

Another top leader of the ruling party said, "Awami League wants to ensure the participation of all political parties, including BNP, in the next election."

But for that to happen there will be dialogue, if necessary. However, there has been no discussion on the issue of dialogue in the party's policy-making forum so far, he told TBS, on condition of anonymity.

"If BNP wants, only then Awami can think of a dialogue. But the election will be held according to the constitution. Sheikh Hasina will not agree to hold any dialogue on any conditions beyond this."

Dismissing the possibility of dialogues with the BNP, Deputy Leader of Parliament and AL presidium member Matia Chowdhury said, "There is no question of holding talks with BNP."

Talking to TBS, she said the country has a constitution and the next election will be held in line with the constitution.

These comments came around two weeks after Washington announced a new visa policy that says the United States will deny visas to individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

BNP's response

BNP's Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said his party will consider a response if it receives a written proposal regarding a dialogue concerning the formation of a polls-time government.

BNP is not taking into account the statements made by Awami League leaders and ministers over the issue, he said while addressing the press.

Khasru emphasised that the party is now focused on transforming the country's existing political landscape and said, "It is not important for me to comment on who is saying what in a programme.

"If someone sends us a written proposal, we will consider responding to it."

The two main political parties sat for talks at least three times in the past, twice of which were mediated by foreigners.

Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, then UN assistant secretary-general for Development Coordination, came to Dhaka in December 2013, days before the 5 January 2014 election.

He held 25 meetings in six days. Before his departure, he said his best achievement was to make two rivals sit for dialogue.

Back in October 1994, Sir Ninian Stephen came to Dhaka as a special envoy from the Commonwealth secretary general to break a political impasse between the then ruling BNP and the AL-led opposition over the introduction of a caretaker government system.

The efforts of Sir Ninian along with some eminent citizens and diplomats failed. And 147 opposition lawmakers resigned from parliament on December 28, 1994, to gear up for the anti-government movement.

The result was the farcical polls on February 15, 1996 to constitute the sixth parliament that introduced the caretaker government system in haste by amending the constitution.

The provision for the caretaker system was scrapped by the AL government in 2011.